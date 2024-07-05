MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 0.3%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 13,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 32,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s payout ratio is -60.23%.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

