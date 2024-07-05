Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.35. Approximately 50,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 36,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

HAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$126.19 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.55.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2628505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haivision Systems news, Director Miroslav Wicha purchased 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,200.35. In other Haivision Systems news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,007.00. Also, Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

