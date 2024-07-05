Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 5.8%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 46,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 27,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 224.73%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

