Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 2,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRNW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

