IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Trading Up 1.5%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.48. Approximately 2,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

IMCD Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66.

IMCD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.9686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

