Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 1,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Kits Eyecare Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

About Kits Eyecare

(Get Free Report)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.