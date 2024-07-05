Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Up 1%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.29 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.09 ($0.33). Approximately 68,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,326,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.83 ($0.33).

Siemens Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.77.

Siemens Energy Company Profile



Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

