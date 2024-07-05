Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Down 17.6%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. 14,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Chalice Mining Trading Down 17.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

