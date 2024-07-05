BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.44. 2,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

