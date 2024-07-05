Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.95.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.