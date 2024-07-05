Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.67.

TPZ stock opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.34.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

