CIBC Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$59.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$51.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.85.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

