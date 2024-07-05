Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:JDG opened at £105.50 ($133.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,256.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £108 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £104.07. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($154.95).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total value of £116,721 ($147,635.97). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total value of £116,721 ($147,635.97). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

