Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of LON:JDG opened at £105.50 ($133.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £700.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,256.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £108 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £104.07. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.33) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($154.95).
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total value of £116,721 ($147,635.97). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($141.66), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,893,356.94). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($134.21), for a total value of £116,721 ($147,635.97). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
