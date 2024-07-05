T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,723,647,103.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,723,647,103.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,105,611. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

