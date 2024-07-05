ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $40.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ChampionX by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in ChampionX by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

