CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

