Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $49.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
