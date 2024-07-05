Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Raised to GBX 265

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

MOON stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.30. The firm has a market cap of £642.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 1.27. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £1,117,867.66 ($1,413,948.47). Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

