Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price at C$10.38

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,240 shares of company stock worth $4,473,405.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

