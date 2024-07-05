Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading Up 8.2%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.39 and last traded at $129.39. Approximately 757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.60.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $6.0544 per share. This is a boost from Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

