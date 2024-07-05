Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $7.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Exor N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,457,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,598,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,402 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $30,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

