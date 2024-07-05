Brokerages Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $19.20

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $272.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Group International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,964,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 214,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IBEX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

