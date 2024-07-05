Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $33.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

