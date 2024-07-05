Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$12.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$14.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$127,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,633. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.