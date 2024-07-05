Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$39.88

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMX Group

Insider Buying and Selling

TMX Group Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TSE X opened at C$38.82 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.07.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.