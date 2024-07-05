FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Paradigm Capital boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

