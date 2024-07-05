Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

