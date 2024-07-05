Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RJF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

RJF stock opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Raymond James by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Raymond James by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

