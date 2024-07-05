Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lantheus by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Lantheus by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

