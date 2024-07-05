Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

