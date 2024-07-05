Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Head to Head Comparison

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and SK Growth Opportunities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00 SK Growth Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 229.86%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than SK Growth Opportunities.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and SK Growth Opportunities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 13.74 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -1.81 SK Growth Opportunities N/A N/A $8.14 million N/A N/A

SK Growth Opportunities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and SK Growth Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -563.97% -59.05% -41.14% SK Growth Opportunities N/A -44.09% 3.59%

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

