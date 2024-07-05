Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and GEN Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A GEN Restaurant Group $187.91 million 1.46 $8.41 million $0.18 47.06

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitchells & Butlers and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 63.32%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

