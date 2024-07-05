Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on AP
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.