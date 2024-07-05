Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 27,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 107,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

