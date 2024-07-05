K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 7,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

K9 Gold Company Profile

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

