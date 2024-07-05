EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 34,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 51,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

EZGO Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

