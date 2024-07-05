Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 3.2%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 2,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

About Battalion Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

