Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.
About Spring Valley Acquisition
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
