European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Up 0.9%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.33. 40,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.21.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

