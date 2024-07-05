Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Down 0.8%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 11,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Opthea Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

About Opthea

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.