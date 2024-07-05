PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 0.6%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 151,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 647,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $80.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 382,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

