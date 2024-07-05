MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Down 0.4%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 14,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 73,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.57.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

