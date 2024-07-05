Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Shares Up 2.9%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 179,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 109,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Barkby Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.29.

About Barkby Group

Barkby Group PLC engages in the investment and development of commercial property. It also operates Barkby Pubs located in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

