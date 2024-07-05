O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Up 0.6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

O3 Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

