Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 2,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,434.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

