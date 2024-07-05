Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $11.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. UBS Group cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

