Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $87.83

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Vistra Trading Up 4.6 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
