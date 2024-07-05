Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $87.83

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Vistra Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

