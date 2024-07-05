Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $13.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EFC opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

