MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.73 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,749.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in MFA Financial by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MFA Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $860,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

