JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Unite Group Price Performance
Shares of UTG opened at GBX 907 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 959.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,628.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Unite Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.