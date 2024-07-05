JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 907 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 959.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,628.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

